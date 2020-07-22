Volkswagen India launches its new seven-seater SUV Tiguan Allspace in Hyderabad

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India today announced the launch of its #BornConfident SUV T-Roc and globally acclaimed seven-seater SUV the Tiguan Allspace (that #FitsAll) in Hyderabad. At an introductory price of INR 19.99 Lakh (ex-showroom) for the Volkswagen T-Roc and INR 33.12 Lakh (ex-showroom) for the Tiguan Allspace, both the SUVs will now be available across Volkswagen sales touchpoints in Hyderabad.

Crafted with progressive design, the T-Roc offers performance, comfort and superior driving experience to appeal to the urban lifestyle of an Indian customer. The stylish SUV is built on Volkswagen's modular transverse matrix (MQB) platform and is powered by a 1.5l EVO TSI engine that is mated to a 7-speed DSG transmission. The SUV comes in six different eclectic body colors with a dual tone roof top that enhances the sporty look of the vehicle. The T-Roc is equipped with the intelligent Active Cylinder Technology (ACT), which senses the driving pattern and accordingly activates or deactivates two out of the four cylinders of the engine to efficiently manage the fuel consumption. The shift happens swiftly between 13 to 36 milliseconds without the driver feeling any loss of power or compromise in the driving experience.

The highly functional carline, the Tiguan Allspace is designed for customers with a larger than life outlook; and are adventurous in nature. The SUV comes equipped with a power-mill of 2.0l TSI engine mated to a 7-speed DSG 4MOTION transmission to enhance the driving comfort of the customer while being fuel efficient in nature. Packed with ergonomic design, roomy interiors, safety features and exceptional build quality, the Tiguan Allspace is a true space giant that fits well with the needs of the Indian customer. The carline is offered in seven different body colors. Both the carlines comply to Euro 6 or BS VI norms as applicable in India.

Under the #VWellness program, the brand is ensuring high standards of customer and employee safety at the dealerships in Hyderabad.

Highlights:

– SUV offensive is underway: Tiguan Allspace and T-Roc have been launched by Volkswagen India as part of its SUVW offensive strategy that addresses the growing popularity of SUVs in India

– Powertrain: The two SUVs are equipped with Volkswagen's award-winning Turbocharged Stratified Injection (TSI) engine and mated to a 7-speed DSG transmission; the T-Roc comes with 1.5l (EVO) engine that delivers 150 PS of power and 250 Nm of torque while the Tiguan Allspace comprises of a 2.0l engine that generates 190 PS of power and 320 Nm of torque while being fuel efficient

– Digitized and connected: Both the carlines feature thoughtfully designed and elegant Digital Cockpit and infotainment system with easy to access controls

– Safety first: Safety is synonymous with Volkswagen and both the SUVW come equipped with advanced driver assistance systems like Front assist and lane assist; T-Roc is equipped with 6-airbags, ABS, ESC, tyre pressure monitoring system, reverse camera and Tiguan Allspace comes with 7-airbags, ABS, ESP among others

– T-Roc and Tiguan Allspace are available for bookings across the network of Volkswagen in India at a price of INR 19.99 Lakh and INR 33.12 Lakh respectively (ex-showroom)