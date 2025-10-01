5th Train Arrives for Bengaluru Yellow Line Metro, Set to Run Mid-October 2025

The 5th train for the Yellow Line Metro in Bengaluru has arrived. It is scheduled to launch on September 30, 2025, and will begin running in mid-October after testing.

Why It Matters

The Yellow Line runs from R.V. Road to Bommasandra.

It connects places like Electronics City.

At first, there were only 3 trains, so people waited 25 minutes.

A 4th train came in September and reduced the waiting time to 19 minutes.

The 5th train will reduce the wait to about 15 minutes.

What’s Special About the Trains

These trains use new technology for driverless running.

But for now, drivers are still operating them.

Why Trains Are Late

Trains were delayed due to problems with the company that was making them.

Now, another company is sending the trains slowly.

What’s Next