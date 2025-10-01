  • Menu
5th Train Arrives for Bengaluru Yellow Line Metro, Set to Run Mid-October 2025

Highlights

Bengaluru’s Yellow Line Metro gets its 5th train, launching in mid-October 2025. With shorter wait times and advanced driverless-ready tech, the new train will ease crowding on the R.V. Road–Bommasandra route.

The 5th train for the Yellow Line Metro in Bengaluru has arrived. It is scheduled to launch on September 30, 2025, and will begin running in mid-October after testing.

Why It Matters

  • The Yellow Line runs from R.V. Road to Bommasandra.
  • It connects places like Electronics City.
  • At first, there were only 3 trains, so people waited 25 minutes.
  • A 4th train came in September and reduced the waiting time to 19 minutes.
  • The 5th train will reduce the wait to about 15 minutes.

What’s Special About the Trains

  • These trains use new technology for driverless running.
  • But for now, drivers are still operating them.

Why Trains Are Late

  • Trains were delayed due to problems with the company that was making them.
  • Now, another company is sending the trains slowly.

What’s Next

  • The new train will run from mid-October.
  • It will help reduce crowding.
  • More trains are still needed.
