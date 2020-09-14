BBMP to rank wards on waste segregation 

Bengaluru: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike BBMP) has started a new system of assessment where each ward will be ranked based on the waste segregation.

The BBMP Special Commissioner (solid waste management), D Randeep in the meeting had directed the officials to do a weekly review of all solid waste management activities and report to the head office.

"All assistant executive engineers (AEE) were directed to speed up the work of GPS installation on autos/compactors. 35 zero segregation wards were pulled up and an action plan is sought from AEEs to improve," Randeep said. Out of 35 wards where there was no implementation of segregation, 18 wards fall under the East zone followed by South zone with seven wards. Junior health inspectors were issued notice for levying zero fine.

Amongst the top 10 wards with highest combined score of enforcement of source segregation and levying of fines for solid waste management violations Bommanahalli zone scores rank one. BBMP nominated corporator, Mahadevapura zone tweeted, "Excellent. This ranking information should be shared widely. Please implement the Swachh Bharath scorecard and rank all 198 wards, Divisions and Zones. This would help the city move up on the India level scores in 2021." In the Swacch Survekshan ranking, the city slipped from 194 rank to 214.