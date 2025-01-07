Bengaluru: BJP Leader Accused of Rape in Bengaluru

A serious case has emerged in Bengaluru, where BJP leader Somashekar J, also known as Gym Soma, has been accused of rape.

A woman filed a complaint alleging that Somashekar promised to provide financial assistance for her marriage and then took advantage of her trust. The case highlights the need for people to be careful when interacting with strangers or accepting help in sensitive situations.

The victim, a 26-year-old woman, claims that she was introduced to Somashekar through a friend and approached him for a loan to support her wedding expenses. He allegedly promised to provide Rs. 6 lakh.

The woman stated that after picking her up from her PG hostel, Somashekar took her to his flat in Bengaluru. There, he allegedly forced her to drink alcohol and then sexually assaulted her.

The victim also said that Somashekar threatened to ruin her reputation and harm her if she spoke about the incident to anyone.

The police have filed an FIR and are searching for the accused, who is currently on the run. Investigations are ongoing. This incident serves as an important reminder to stay cautious, especially when dealing with people offering financial assistance or making promises.

This story comes at a time when other high-profile controversies have also surfaced in the political sphere, including cases involving BJP MLA N Munirathna Naidu.