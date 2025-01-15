Bengaluru Launches IoT Groundwater Monitoring to Address Water Shortages

As summer comes, Bengaluru often faces a shortage of drinking water, especially in the outer and central areas. To help solve this problem, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has introduced a new system to monitor groundwater levels.

Last year, due to less rainfall, many borewells dried up, and over 5,000 of them stopped working. This caused serious water shortages in the city. To avoid this in the future, BWSSB has decided to use new technology to monitor water levels before summer begins.

BWSSB is working with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), the Central Ground Water Authority (CGWA), and the Karnataka Ground Water Authority (KGWA) to set up this system. They have spent ₹22 lakh on this project. The system uses smart sensors and the Internet of Things (IoT) to collect data on groundwater levels, water temperature, extraction rates, and more. IISc will help install the system and analyze the data.

Last year, a pilot project in Chinnappa Garden worked well, so BWSSB plans to use this system in more parts of the city. The data collected will help BWSSB understand the state of groundwater, predict droughts, and make better plans to save water. This new system will also make water usage more transparent and help make sure there is enough water in the future.

BWSSB hopes this system will help improve groundwater levels and manage water resources better for Bengaluru.