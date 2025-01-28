Bengaluru Mahindra Lifespace Buys 8.2 Acres of Land for New Housing Project

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Limited (MLDL) has bought 8.2 acres of land in North Bengaluru. This land will be used to build new homes. The company’s goal is to create around 0.9 million square feet of homes, with an expected value of around INR 1,000 crore.

The new project will offer mid-premium apartments, which means the homes will be of good quality and affordable for many people. It will be located close to the Bangalore-Hyderabad Highway and only 1.8 km from the new Doddajala metro station, making it a good spot for people who want easy access to work, schools, and shopping.

Why This Project is Special

Amit Kumar Sinha, the CEO of Mahindra Lifespace, said, “Bengaluru is a very important city for us. North Bengaluru is growing fast, and we believe there will be a strong demand for well-designed homes here.”

What Mahindra Lifespace Does

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd. was founded in 1994. It is a company that builds homes and business spaces. The company has worked on many big projects in cities across India, including Bengaluru. They are known for building homes that are good for the environment, and they want to make homes that have no harmful carbon emissions by 2030.

The new project in North Bengaluru will be launched in the next nine months. This will be Mahindra Lifespace’s seventh project in the city, and it shows how committed they are to helping Bengaluru grow.