Bengaluru Metro's Pink Line Update & Driverless Trains: What's Coming in 2025
Bengaluru Metro’s Pink Line update reveals plans for an underground and elevated route, with the above-ground section expected by December 2025 and the underground portion by December 2026.
Bengaluru's Yellow Line of Namma Metro, connecting RV Road to Bommasandra, will start operating by May 2025. This was announced by Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. The 19.1 km Yellow Line will connect southern Bengaluru to Electronics City, home to many IT companies. The metro line will have 16 stations and is expected to reduce traffic congestion, especially around the Central Silk Board area.
Shivakumar also gave an update on the Pink Line, which will connect Kalena Agrahara (Gottigere) to Nagawara. The line will be 21.2 km long, with 7.5 km above ground and 13.7 km underground. The above-ground section from Kalena Agrahara to Tavarekere is expected to open by December 2025, and the underground section from Dairy Circle to Nagawara will be finished by December 2026.
Additionally, Bengaluru Metro is preparing to launch its first driverless trains on the Yellow Line. The prototype has been inspected, and final approvals are pending. These driverless trains will make the metro system more efficient and convenient. However, the recent fare hike has upset many passengers, and the government has faced backlash. The Karnataka CM has promised to look into the issue and find a solution soon.