Bengaluru: Road Accident Claims Life of 24-Year-Old, Police Investigate SUV Driver

A 24-year-old man, Jagadish KR, from Bengaluru, died in a road accident on Magadi Road near Byadarahalli police station early on Sunday.

He was riding a bike with his two friends, Ravi KV and Suneel, after attending a wedding reception. Around 2:15 am, their bike crashed into an SUV that was turning. Jagadish suffered serious chest injuries and died, while his friends were injured but survived.

The police have filed a case against the SUV driver and seized both vehicles for investigation. They are looking into the cause of the crash. This incident is worrying, as it comes just a week after a similar accident in Bengaluru, where a 26-year-old software engineer died in a road crash.