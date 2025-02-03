Just In
Bengaluru: Road Accident Claims Life of 24-Year-Old, Police Investigate SUV Driver
A 24-year-old man, Jagadish KR, died in a road accident on Magadi Road, Bengaluru, after his bike collided with an SUV. The police have filed a case against the SUV driver and seized both vehicles for investigation. This incident follows a similar fatal crash just a week earlier, where a software engineer lost his life.
A 24-year-old man, Jagadish KR, from Bengaluru, died in a road accident on Magadi Road near Byadarahalli police station early on Sunday.
He was riding a bike with his two friends, Ravi KV and Suneel, after attending a wedding reception. Around 2:15 am, their bike crashed into an SUV that was turning. Jagadish suffered serious chest injuries and died, while his friends were injured but survived.
The police have filed a case against the SUV driver and seized both vehicles for investigation. They are looking into the cause of the crash. This incident is worrying, as it comes just a week after a similar accident in Bengaluru, where a 26-year-old software engineer died in a road crash.
