Six-year-old girl killed over ‘grudge’ against mother

Bengaluru: In a shocking incident, a six-year-old girl was killed, allegedly driven by animosity towards her mother in Nellarahalli near the Whitefield locality here. The deceased was identified as six-year-old Shahajan Khatoon.

According to the police, Shahjan’s mother had recently quarrelled with neighbours. It is alleged that the accused killed the girl and dumped her body in a gutter. The girl was allegedly strangled to death using a rope. The girl’s father, Inzamul Sheikh, had lodged a missing persons complaint with the police after she went missing from her residence. DCP (Whitefield) Saidulu Adavath said the girl had gone missing from her home.

“After verifying CCTV footage and gathering other inputs, we ascertained that the victim had gone with a known person. It was later confirmed that she had gone out with a neighbour,” he said. Police teams conducted extensive combing operations in the area in search of the girl. Around midnight, a gunny bag containing luggage was found. When the bag was opened, the body of the girl was found inside. The body was sent to Vaidehi Hospital for post-mortem examination.

“We have identified the suspected persons and are following leads in the case. Special teams have been formed and dispatched in different directions to trace the accused. A detailed investigation is underway,” the DCP said.

No external injuries were found on the body of the child. Preliminary investigation suggests that the girl was strangulated using a plastic wire. The exact cause of death will be confirmed after the post-mortem report.

During inquiries, locals told the police that two days before the incident, the victim’s mother had a fight with the suspected persons, and there was animosity between them.