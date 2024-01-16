Critics Awards 2024: Darshan's Kaatera, Rakshit Shetty's SSE lead nominations list

Bengaluru : The nominations for the V Chandanavana Film Critics Academy Awards 2024 are out and it is Darshan Thoogudeepa starrer Kaatera, which has dominated with 15 nods, follwed by Rakshit Shetty's Sapta Sagaradache Ello with 13 nominations.

The V Chandanavana Film Critics Academy Awards 2024 nominations were unveiled on Tuesday from Director Indrajit Lankesh, Actress Amulya and Actor Sharan. The Sandalwood hit Kaatera is at the forefront with an impressive 15 nominations. Among its accolades, the film secured nods for Best Film, Best Direction (Tharun Sudhir), Best Actor (Darshan), and numerous technical categories. Following closely is the 2023 sensation from the Kannada film industry, Sapta Sagaradaache Ello, with 13 nominations.

These nominations, spanning 25 categories, including five debut awards, are the result of the keen judgment of Kannada film journalists. The debut category witnesses Hostel Hudugaru Bekaagiddare, Daredevil Musthafa, Achar & Co vying for top honors.

The Academy made the nominations public on Tuesday, setting the stage for the awards ceremony scheduled on February 28, where winners will be revealed and trophies distributed. The newly revealed trophy was introduced by actor Sharan, filmmaker Indrajit Lankesh and actress Amulya.

"This is an unparalleled and amazing work by Kannada film journalists. As an actor, awards give us additional responsibility to improve ourselves. Chandanavana Awards by Kannada film journalists is an unique honour," Sharan said.

Lankesh expressed pride, stating, "Being a journalist myself, I am proud of how the Academy and the Critics’ Awards have come to symbolize impartiality and trust. The objectivity of film critics in recognizing the best of Kannada entertainment is a significant contribution to the film industry."

This year's awards carry the theme of organ donation, with the Academy partnering with the Health Department to promote organ donation registration. Over two dozen celebrities have pledged their support for this initiative. Wilfred Samson of Kauvery Hospitals, Bengaluru, supporting the cause, remarked, "We know how Dr. Rajkumar and Puneeth Rajkumar influenced the eye-donation campaign immensely. Similarly, the organ donations of late actors like Sanchari Vijay and Lokesh spread awareness. We are proud to be part of this association."

Actress Amulya extended her best wishes to all nominees and hinted at a possible comeback, saying, "Awards are not only recognitions for actors but also inspire us. When the awards are given by critics, there can be no bigger applause for our work. I wish I would be among the nominees and win an award from the critics."

Among the noteworthy nominees this year are actress Ramya in the Best Debut Producer category for her film Swati Muttina Male Haniye, actor Daali Dhananjaya in the Best Lyrics category for Sambanja Andre in the film Tagaru Palya, and popular singer MD Pallavi in the Best Supporting Actress category for the film 19.20.21. Kaatera and Sapta Sagaradaache Ello are set to compete in eight categories.

Best Debut Producer ~ Dr Puneeth Rajkumar Award

1. Swati Mutthina Male Haniye (Ramya - AppleBox Studios)

2. Hostel Hudugaru Bekaagiddare (Varun Studios)

3. Daredevil Musthafa (Cinema Mara)

4. South Indian Hero (Shilpa LS - Riyanshi Films)

5. Mandala (Ajay Sarpeshkar)

Best Debut Actress ~ Tripuramba Award

1. Aradhanaa Ram (Kaatera)

2. Nireeksha Rao (Rajayoga)

3. Amrutha Prem (Tagaru Palya)

4. Chaitra HG (Maavu Bevu)

5. Pritika Deshpande (Pentagon)

Best Debut Actor ~ Sanchari Vijay Award

1. Shishir Baikadi (Daredevil Musthafa)



2. Rajesh Dhruva (Sri Balaji Photo Studio)

3. Shivanna Beeruhundi (Doddahatti Bore Gowda)

4. Kiran Narayan (Snehashri)

5. Sarthak (South Indian Hero)

Best Debut Writer ~ Chi Udayshankar Award

1. Ramenahalli Jagannath (Hondisi Bareyiri)

2. Nitin Krishnamurthy (Hostel Hudugaru Bekaagiddare)

3. Sindhu Srinivasmurthy (Achar & Co)

4. Umesh Krupa (Tagaru Palya)

5. Mandala (Ajay Sarpeshkar)

Best Debut Film Director ~ Shankar Nag Award

1. Sindhu Srinivasamurthy (Achar & Co)

2. Nitin Krishnamurthy (Hostel Hudugaru Bekaagiddare)

3. Shashank Shogal (Daredevil Musthafa)

4. Devendra Badiger (Rudri)

5. Umesh Krupa (Tagaru Palya)

Best VFX

1. Sapta Sagaradaache Ello (A&B) - Pinaka Studios - Rahul V Gopalkrishnan



2. Kabzaa - Unifi Media

3. Gurudev Hoysala - Digital Turbo Media, Kusa

4. Kaatera – Gagan Ajai

5. Ghost - Asoo Studios (Tehran), Mohammad Abdi

Best Art Direction

1. Kabzaa - Shivakumar J

2. Sapta Sagaradaache Ello (A&B) – Ullas Hydur

3. Kaatera – Guna

4. Ghost - Mohan B Kere

5. Kaiva – Dharani Gangeputra

Best Stunt Choreography

1. Sapta Sagaradache Ello (Side B) - Chethan Dsouza, Vikram More

2. Gurudev Hoysala - Dhilip Subbarayan, Arjun Raj

3. Kabzaa - Ravi Varma, Vikram More

4. Kaiva - Arjun Raj, Different Danny

5. Kaatera - Ram-Laxman

Best Cinematography

1. Sapta Sagaradache Ello (Side B) - Advaitha Gurumurthy

2. Hostel Hudugaru Bekaagiddare – Aravind Kashyap

3. Swati Mutthina Malehaniye - Praveen Shriyan

4. Ghost – Mahendra Simha

5. Kaatera - Sudhakar S Raj

Best Editing

1. Hostel Hudugaru Bekaagiddare - Suresh M



2. Ghost - Deepu S Kumar

3. Shivaji Surathkal 2– Akash Srivatsa

4. Kaatera - K M Prakash

5. Kaiva - K M Prakash

Best Choreography

1. Pushpavathi – Kranti – Ganesh

2. Pasandagavne – Kaatera – Bhushan

3. Bad Manners – Bad Manners – B Dhananjay

4. 90 Haaku Kittappa – Kousalya Supraja Rama – Kalai

5. Chumu Chumu – Kabzaa – Jani Master

Best Lyrics

1. Tagaru Palya - Sambanja Andre – Daali Dhananjaya

2. Sapta Sagradache Ello – Nadhiye – Dhananjay Ranjan

3. Kousalya Supraja Rama – Preethisuve – Jayanth Kaikini

4. Raghavendra Stores – Gaalige Gandha – Ghouse Peer

5. Swathi Mutthina Malehaniye – Mellage – Prithvi

Best BGM

1. Ghost – Arjun Janya

2. Sapta Sagaradache Ello – Charan Raj

3. Kaatera – V Harikrishna

4. Viratapura Viragi – Kadri Manikanth

5. Hostel Hudugaru Bekaagiddare – B Ajaneesh Lokanath

Best Singer Female

1. Kaayo Shiva Kapado Shiva - Pentagon – Sangeeta Katti

2. 90 Haaku Kittappa - Kousalya Supraja Rama – Aishwarya Rangarajan

3. Pasandaagavne – Kaatera – Mangli

4. Chum Chum Chali Chali – Kabzaa – Airaa Udupi

5. Mellage – Swathi Mutthina Malehaniye – Madhuri Sheshadri

Best Singer Male

1. Nodalaade – Viratapura Viragi – Pandit Ravindra Soragavi

2. Bombe Bombe – Kranti – Sonu Nigam

3. Single Sundara – Raghavendra Stores – Vijay Prakash and Naveen Sajju

4. Nondkobedve – Tagaru Palya – Vasuki Vaibhav

5. Sapta Sagaradache Ello Title Track – Sapta Sagaradache Ello- Kapil Kapilan

Best Music Album

1. Sapta Sagaradache Ello - Charan Raj

2. Kousalya Supraja Rama – Arjun Janya

3. Tagaru Palya – Vasuki Vaibhav

4. Kranti - V Harikrishna

5. Kaiva – Ajaneesh Lokanath

Best Child Actor

1. Ambuja - Akanksha

2. Shivaji Surathkal 2 – Aaradhya

3. Gowli – Namana

4. Toby – Snigdha R Shetty

5. O Nanna Chethana – Prathick Manjunath

Best Supporting Actress

1. Hema Dutt – Totapuri

2. Shruti – Kaatera

3. Tara Anuradha – Tagaru Palya

4. Sudha Belawadi – Kousalya Supraja Rama

5. MD Pallavi – 19.20.21

Best Supporting Actor

1. Poornachandra Mysore – Daredevil Musthafa



2. Rangayana Raghu – Tagaru Palya

3. Raghu Shivamogga – Kaiva

4. Mahadev Hadapad – 19.20.21

5. Ramesh Indira – Sapta Sagaradache Ello

Best Actress

1. Rukmini Vasanth – Sapta Sagaradache Ello

2. Akshata Pandavapura – Pinki Elli

3. Milana Nagaraj – Kausalya Supraja Rama

4. Siri Ravikumar – Swathi Mutthina Malehaniye

5. Megha Shetty – Kaiva

Best Actor

1. Rakshit Shetty – Sapta Sagaradache Ello

2. Raj B Shetty – Swathi Mutthina Malehaniye

3. Ramesh Aravind – Shivaji Surathkal4. Shrunga BV – 19.20.21

5. Darshan – Kaatera

Best Dialogues

1. Kaiva – Raghu Niduvalli

2. Hostel Hudugaru Bekaagiddare - Nithin Krishnamurthy

3. Kausalya Supraja Rama – Yadunandan

4. Kaatera – Maasthi

5. TagaruPalya - Umesh K Kripa

Best Screenplay

1. Shivaji Surathkal - Akash Srivatsa - Abhijith YR

2. Kaiva – Jaytheertha

3. Swathi Mutthina Malehaniye – Raj B Shetty

4. Dooradarshana – Sukhesh Shetty

5. Kaatera - Tharun Kishore Sudhir and Jadeshaa K Hampi

Best Director

1. Jaytheertha –Kaiva

2. Tharun Kishore Sudhir – Kaatera

3. Nitin Krishnamurthy - Hostel Hudugaru Bekaagiddare

4. Manso Re – 19.20.21

5. Raj B Shetty – Swathi Mutthina Malehaniye

Best Film

1. Sapta Sagaradache Ello

2. Daredevil Musthafa

3. 19.20.21

4. Kaatera

5. Kousalya Supraja Rama















