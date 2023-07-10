Demand for CBI Probe in Jain Seer’s Murder Grows, BJP MLAs Express Distrust in Government

Bengaluru: Belagavi South BJP MLA Abhay Patil raised concerns in the Legislative Assembly regarding the investigation into the brutal murder of Jain seer Acharya Sri Kamakumara Nandi Maharaj. While Karnataka's Home Minister claims a CBI probe is not necessary, citing an ongoing police investigation, BJP MLAs voiced their lack of trust in the state government and demanded a CBI inquiry.

During the zero hour in the Legislative Assembly, Patil accused the police of protecting one of the accused in the case. He claimed that trustees of the ashram informed him about alleged police pressure to issue statements as instructed. Patil further questioned the timing of the police's press conference, where they disclosed the arrest of two men but withheld the name of the second accused.

Supporting Patil's concerns, BJP MLA Siddu Savadi drew attention to the heinous nature of the crime, with the seer's body being dismembered into pieces. He speculated on a potential conspiracy behind the murder, suggesting the involvement of ISIS. Savadi demanded that the accused be brought to justice swiftly, either through a stringent punishment.

Joining the demand for a CBI investigation, former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to hand over the case to the central agency. Siddaramaiah responded that Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara was personally visiting Chikkodi, the location of the incident, and assured the Assembly that the government would provide a response on the matter soon.

In a development in the case, police made two arrests in the murder case. The apprehended individuals, identified as Narayana Basappa Madi and Hassan Dalayath, were accused of the gruesome murder and the subsequent disposal of the seer into an unused borewell. Initial reports suggest that the motive behind the murder may be related to financial matters.

Authorities have filed an FIR and are currently interrogating several individuals connected to the case. Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Law and Order, R Hithendra visited the village of Hirekodi in Chikkodi Taluk to oversee the security arrangements.

The missing complaint regarding the seer was filed on July 6 after his disappearance from the ashram on July 5. His dismembered body was discovered in a borewell on July 8, leading to shock and grief within the community. The last rites were conducted on Sunday, where hundreds of devotees gathered to pay their final respects.

The murder has sparked speculation among various groups. Pramod Muthalik, the chief of Sri Ram Sene, expressed suspicion that the motives behind the murder might extend beyond financial disputes. Additionally, the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) condemned the murder, holding the Congress-led government responsible and criticizing what they deemed it to be "anti-Hindu" policies.

Jain seer, Sri Gunadhar Nandi Maharaj had expressed dissatisfaction with the State Government's response to the murder case. He threatened to initiate a hunger strike to demand justice.

However, on Monday, Sri Gunadhar Nandi Maharaj, a follower of non-violence, stated that he would forgive those responsible for the monk's killing. After meeting with Home Minister G. Parameshwara at his ashram in Varur in Hubballi, Sri Gunadhar Nandi Maharaj announced that he was withdrawing his decision to go on a hunger strike due to the Home Minister's assurance. (eom)