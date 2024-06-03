Four Men Arrested In Bengaluru For Morphing Photos Of Minor Girls And Circulating Them On WhatsApp

Four men were apprehended in Bengaluru for manipulating the photos of at least seven women, including some minors, and distributing them via WhatsApp. The minor victims are school students, and the perpetrators are alumni of the same school.



The incident was uncovered when the father of the minor victims filed a police complaint on May 30, demanding action against the culprits.



According to the complaint, his daughter, a Class 12 student, recently discovered that some of her seniors, who had already graduated, had altered her photos and shared them in a WhatsApp group. She learned about the manipulated photos from a schoolmate who was a friend of the accused men on May 28.



The girl's father alleged that he resorted to filing a police complaint after the school declined to assist, stating that the men were no longer students there.



The girl's elder brother confronted one of the accused and, upon inspecting his phone, found the WhatsApp group where inappropriate photos of his sister and other women were being circulated. The four accused men were the only members of this group.



One of the accused was acquainted with the girl whose father filed the complaint. They had connected on Instagram, after which he and his friends downloaded and manipulated her photos.

Speaking to India Today, DCP East Kuldeep Jain said, "A case has been registered under the Information Technology Act and IPC section 354 A (sexual harassment). The accused men admitted to the crime and promised to delete the photos. Their devices have been seized. Since the accused are students, with some being minors, action has been taken according to the law. All four accused are arrested, and further investigation is underway."