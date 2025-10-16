Shocking: Traffic Policeman Hits Biker During Argument

A traffic policeman in Bengaluru was caught on video.

He was seen hitting a biker during an argument.

The video is now being shared widely online.

Many people are angry after watching it.

What Happened in the Video

The video shows the policeman and the biker arguing.

Suddenly, the policeman slaps the biker.

This happened in front of many people.

It is not clear where or when the video was taken.

People Are Angry

Many people on social media are upset.

They are sharing their thoughts and demanding action.

Here’s what some are saying:

Police should not hit people.

Police can give fines, but they should not use violence.

This kind of behavior hurts public trust in the police.

