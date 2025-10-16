Live
Shocking: Traffic Policeman Hits Biker During Argument
Highlights
A Bengaluru traffic policeman slapped a biker during an argument, and the video has gone viral online.
A traffic policeman in Bengaluru was caught on video.
He was seen hitting a biker during an argument.
The video is now being shared widely online.
Many people are angry after watching it.
What Happened in the Video
The video shows the policeman and the biker arguing.
Suddenly, the policeman slaps the biker.
This happened in front of many people.
It is not clear where or when the video was taken.
People Are Angry
Many people on social media are upset.
They are sharing their thoughts and demanding action.
Here’s what some are saying:
Police should not hit people.
Police can give fines, but they should not use violence.
This kind of behavior hurts public trust in the police.
Insta Source: bengaluru4u
