Skyroot, Bellatrix sign MoU for joint space missions

Bengaluru: Skyroot and Bellatrix have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to use the Orbital Transfer Vehicle being developed by Bellatrix Aerospace in the upper stage of Vikram series of launch vehicles being developed by Skyroot. An Orbital Transfer Vehicle is a spacecraft that can perform various in-orbit operations including deployment of customer payload to precise orbits, thus allowing a launch vehicle to deliver satellites to more orbits than what was conventionally possible. In simple terms, it is like a taxi in space to take satellites to their operational orbits. Skyroot and Bellatrix plan to have the first mission of a Vikram launcher with an Orbital Transfer Vehicle by 2023.

Skyroot Aerospace and Bellatrix Aerospace, who had both won this year's National Startup Award under launch vehicles and satellite categories respectively. After ISRO and Government of India promised its support to private space companies through creation of IN-SPACE and announcement of new space law, Indian space companies have started to take bold steps and this is among the first contracts between Indian space start-ups in that direction.

Skyroot Aerospace, founded in 2018, is a National Award winning start-up building space launch vehicles. It is founded by former ISRO scientists and plans their first launch to space in 2021. Last year Skyroot successfully tested their upper stage engine Raman and solid fuel demonstrator Kalam-5.

Naga Bharath Daka, COO & Co-Founder, Skyroot Aerospace, said, "We are elated to partner with Bellatrix Aerospace, to use their Orbital Transfer Vehicle with our Vikram series of launch vehicles. This gives us additional boost to our launch capabilities to meet specialized customer requirements."