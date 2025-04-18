Live
- Awareness campaign held on Shakti App
- Officials told to issue progress cards by April 21
- SP inaugurates helmet and dehydration bank for cops
- Minister launches free tailoring training PROGRAM in Penukonda
- Helmet awareness rally held
- TDP accuses Bhumana of spreading misinformation on TTD Goshala
- Focus on revenue issues, maintain government land registers, Tahsildars told
- ‘Dear Uma’ review: A heartfelt tale that touches the soul and sparks awareness
- 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' comes with a promising trailer ahead of July 2025 release
- Good Friday 2025: Meaning, Observance, and Spiritual Significance
Tenants in Bengaluru Face Frustration Over Unexplained Security Deposit Deductions
Tenants in Bengaluru are growing frustrated as landlords deduct security deposits when they move out, often citing vague reasons like "wall marks" or "wear and tear."
Tenants in Bengaluru are frustrated. Landlords deduct security deposits when tenants move out. The reasons, like "wall marks" or "wear and tear," are unclear. This leaves tenants feeling helpless. They think the deductions are unfair.
How Much is the Security Deposit?
In Bengaluru, landlords demand a renat security deposit of 6 to 10 months' rent. For a ₹40,000 rent, the deposit can be ₹2.4 lakh to ₹4 lakh. Here, a 20% deduction can cause a big loss. Landlords rarely explain these charges to the tenants.
Many people are now aware of this issue, but renters still face many problems. A few landlords even demand higher deposits, making it harder to rent in an expensive market.
Why Some People Buy Homes
One Reddit user shared frustration with bad landlords. Buying a home gave them control and they are happy with the decision, especially as rent prices rise.