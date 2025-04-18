  • Menu
Tenants in Bengaluru Face Frustration Over Unexplained Security Deposit Deductions

Prospective tenants see surge in rents, face uncomfortable queries
Prospective tenants see surge in rents, face uncomfortable queries

Tenants in Bengaluru are frustrated. Landlords deduct security deposits when tenants move out. The reasons, like "wall marks" or "wear and tear," are unclear. This leaves tenants feeling helpless. They think the deductions are unfair.

How Much is the Security Deposit?

In Bengaluru, landlords demand a renat security deposit of 6 to 10 months' rent. For a ₹40,000 rent, the deposit can be ₹2.4 lakh to ₹4 lakh. Here, a 20% deduction can cause a big loss. Landlords rarely explain these charges to the tenants.

Many people are now aware of this issue, but renters still face many problems. A few landlords even demand higher deposits, making it harder to rent in an expensive market.

Why Some People Buy Homes

One Reddit user shared frustration with bad landlords. Buying a home gave them control and they are happy with the decision, especially as rent prices rise.

