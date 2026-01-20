Karnataka DGP Faces Probe as IPS Officer Ramachandra Rao Is Suspended

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah told reporters here that action will be taken based on the outcome of the inquiry. Rao’s suspension was ordered following the clips went viral over the weekend and drew political reaction with several complaints reaching both the state and central governments.

Addressing reporters in Badami on Monday, Siddaramaiah said he got wind of the issue in the morning and has asked officials to initiate an inquiry. “If anyone has violated rules, action will be taken,” he added.

“Law will take its own course. We believe in rules and nobody is bigger than the law, whether he is senior or junior,” Siddaramaiah said.

Asked about Rao’s suspension, the chief minister confirmed the order but said action will be taken only after the result of the probe.

“viral video Karnataka went viral over the weekend and several complaints have been lodged with the government and the BJP too has written to us. We have suspended him and let the investigation take its own course,” a senior government official said.

The government on Monday clarified that prima facie verification has failed to determine where and from when the clips were uploaded. “A preliminary probe is being conducted into the source of the clips,” it said in a statement.

He claimed that he attempted to meet Home Minister G. Parameshwara on Monday morning to apprise him of the situation but was refused an appointment.