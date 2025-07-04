Traffic Diversions in Bengaluru on July 5 for Neeraj Chopra Classic at Kanteerava Stadium

Bengaluru traffic police have announced changes near Kanteerava Stadium on July 5 due to the "Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025" javelin throw competition. Around 15,000 to 16,000 people, including international athletes and dignitaries, are expected to attend the event.

To help manage traffic smoothly, the public is advised to use Namma Metro or other public transport. Limited parking is available at St. Joseph’s College (only for pass holders), UB City Mall, and King’s Way/Lane on a pay-and-park basis.

Parking is not allowed on the following roads: K.B. Road, Vittal Mallya Road, R.R.M.R. Road, K.G. Road, Devanga Road, N.R. Road, Nrupathunga Road, Seshadri Road, and both sides of Ambedkar Road.

Heavy vehicles coming from H.L.D. Junction via K.B. Road toward Queen’s Junction and Shantinagar must turn at H.L.D. Junction and proceed through Hudson Junction, Devanga Junction, Mission Road, the flyover, and Residency Road.

Those traveling from Richmond Junction to Mysore Bank can take two alternate routes: either via Shantinagar, Mission Road, Subbiah Circle, Lalbagh Road, Poornima Junction, Shivaji Junction, and Town Hall to reach Mysore Road, or via N.R. Junction, Police Station Junction, and K.G. Road.

Police are requesting public cooperation to ensure smooth traffic flow around the stadium during the event.