Vietjet Launches New Flights from Hyderabad and Bangalore to Ho Chi Minh City

Vietjet is starting two new direct flights from Hyderabad and Bangalore to Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, on March 18 and 19, 2025.

To celebrate the new routes, Vietjet is offering special fares on all flights between India and Vietnam. These offers are available until January 30, 2025, for travel between February 10 and September 30, 2025 (terms apply).

In 2024, 501,000 Indian travelers visited Vietnam, a huge increase from previous years. This has helped India become the sixth-largest country sending tourists to Vietnam.

With these new flights, Vietjet now offers 10 routes between India and Vietnam, with 78 weekly flights connecting cities like New Delhi, Mumbai, Kochi, Hyderabad, and Bangalore to popular places in Vietnam like Hanoi, Da Nang, and Ho Chi Minh City.