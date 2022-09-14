2nd i-mobilothon from Skoda Auto

Hyderabad: Skoda Auto DigiLab India, in collaboration with Volkswagen Group Technology Solutions India, announced the second edition of 'i-mobilothon'. This contest offers an inclusive, agile, and multi-disciplinary launch pad for creative minds and code developers of India to leverage their skills in building prototypes that drive real business impact at scale.

The contest is open to startups, university students, as well as employees of Volkswagen Group companies in India. Contestants can develop and design prototypes that echo future car connectivity, enhance customer experience, business digitization, pre-sales and post-sales solutions driven by artificial intelligence, augmented reality and data analytics.

The 11-week hackathon begins on September 13 and the last date for submission of entries is 14 October 14. Piyush Arora, Managing Director, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd, said: "We consistently strive to foster this spirit of innovation within our company and emerge from the larger Indian eco-system."