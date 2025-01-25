Adani seeks review of US indictment

New Delhi: Adani Group has appointed independent law firms to review the US indictment against its founder chairman Gautam Adani, his nephew and another key executive in a $265-million bribery case, according to a stock exchange filing by a group firm.

Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL), which is said to have benefited from getting renewable energy supply contracts in lieu of payment of the bribe to unnamed Indian officials, in the filing, asserted that it was in compliance with applicable laws and regulations.

“The company, in discussion with Adani Group management, has appointed independent law firms to perform independent review” in the US indictment matter, AGEL said in notes to the third quarter earnings statement.