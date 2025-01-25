Live
- CM Stalin to visit Madurai tomorrow to celebrate Tungsten mining project's cancellation
- South Korea: Prosecutors make another request for extension of Yoon's arrest after court's denial
- FabHotels’ losses widen 23 pc in FY24 amid rising employee costs
- City fed up with AAP’s frequent run-ins with LG, Centre: Kapil
- Govt permission mandatory for filming in forests: Khandre
- Centre, Delhi Police conspiring to kill Kejriwal: AAP
- SSMB29: Rajamouli’s Lion Roars – Mahesh Babu’s Epic Journey Begins
- AP CM Chandrababu Advocates for AI Development and Job Creation
- Weekend Events in Hyderabad 2025 | Music, Comedy, Workshops & More!
- Pushpa 2 Box Office Controversy: Success vs. Claims of Losses
Adani seeks review of US indictment
New Delhi: Adani Group has appointed independent law firms to review the US indictment against its founder chairman Gautam Adani, his nephew and another key executive in a $265-million bribery case, according to a stock exchange filing by a group firm.
Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL), which is said to have benefited from getting renewable energy supply contracts in lieu of payment of the bribe to unnamed Indian officials, in the filing, asserted that it was in compliance with applicable laws and regulations.
“The company, in discussion with Adani Group management, has appointed independent law firms to perform independent review” in the US indictment matter, AGEL said in notes to the third quarter earnings statement.
