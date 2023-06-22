Adishwar to localise Keeway bikes

Adishwar Auto Ride India Pvt. Ltd (AARI), Indian Superbike manufacturer, is planning to localise recently introduced two Neo-Retro motorcycles SR 250 and SR 125, from the Hungarian marque Keeway, to serve the entry-level premium segment. AARI has announced a lucky draw for the first five hundred deliveries of the Keeway SR 250, wherein five lucky customers will get 100 per cent cashback on the ex-showroom price.

The company is also set to introduce the ‘My SR My Way’ platform, allowing customers to showcase their unique personalities through their SR models, making the SR model range unique to their riders. The SR 250 is available at an introductory price of just Rs1.49 lakh (ex- showroom, Delhi) and can be booked for Rs2,000.Whereas the SR 125 is priced at Rs1.19 lakh, and can be booked for Rs1,000.

