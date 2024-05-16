  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Rainfall and thunderstorms expected in Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema for three days

Rainfall and thunderstorms expected in Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema for three days
x
Highlights

The Southwest Monsoon is expected to make its way into the South Andaman Sea, parts of the Southeast Bay of Bengal, and the Nicobar Islands by May 19, 2024.

The Southwest Monsoon is expected to make its way into the South Andaman Sea, parts of the Southeast Bay of Bengal, and the Nicobar Islands by May 19, 2024. In the meantime, a trough of 0.9 km above mean sea level has weakened over south interior Karnataka to east Vidarbha, leading to southeasterly winds blowing over Andhra Pradesh and Yanam.

Today, residents of North Coastal Andhra can expect light to moderate rain or thundershowers at one or two places, with the possibility of thunderstorms occurring. Strong gusty winds of 40-50 mph are also likely.

For South Coastal Andhra Pradesh, similar conditions are expected with the added risk of heavy rains at one or two places.

In Rayalaseema, residents can anticipate light to moderate rain or thundershowers at some places, with thunderstorms and strong gusty winds of 40-50 mph likely. Heavy rains may also occur at one or two places.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X