Rainfall and thunderstorms expected in Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema for three days

The Southwest Monsoon is expected to make its way into the South Andaman Sea, parts of the Southeast Bay of Bengal, and the Nicobar Islands by May 19, 2024. In the meantime, a trough of 0.9 km above mean sea level has weakened over south interior Karnataka to east Vidarbha, leading to southeasterly winds blowing over Andhra Pradesh and Yanam.

Today, residents of North Coastal Andhra can expect light to moderate rain or thundershowers at one or two places, with the possibility of thunderstorms occurring. Strong gusty winds of 40-50 mph are also likely.

For South Coastal Andhra Pradesh, similar conditions are expected with the added risk of heavy rains at one or two places.

In Rayalaseema, residents can anticipate light to moderate rain or thundershowers at some places, with thunderstorms and strong gusty winds of 40-50 mph likely. Heavy rains may also occur at one or two places.