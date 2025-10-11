  • Menu
Aion-Tech's fleet mgmt platform

Aion-Tech's fleet mgmt platform
Hyderabad: Aion-Tech Solutions Ltd., a Business Intelligence and IT Services company, announced the commercial launch of India’s first OEM-agnostic, AI-powered Zero Emission Sustainable Asset Management SaaS, Cloud Native Platform for intelligent fleet operations, developed by its wholly owned subsidiary, ROQIT Greenfleet Digital Solutions.

Pavan Chavali, CEO, ROQIT, said: “ROQIT’s transition from concept to a commercially viable platform with the launch of its Zero Emission Asset Management solution marks a milestone for Aion-Tech Solutions and a defining step toward transforming fleet management in India.”

