Govt firm on making India self-reliant in producing ammunition: Rajnath Singh

efence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday that the Union government is committed to achieving 'Aatmanirbharta' (self-reliance) in ammunition manufacturing and making the country a global production hub.

Inaugurating the Medium Calibre Ammunition Manufacturing Facility at the Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited in Nagpur, he recalled the time when ammunition shortages hampered the country's defence preparedness which prompted the Union government to set the goal of self-reliance in the field.

The facility, inaugurated by Defence Minister Singh, is a fully automated plant manufacturing 30mm ammunition, which is extensively used by the Indian Army and the Indian Navy.

He had also visited the Pinaka Rocket manufacturing facility and flagged off the first tranche of Guided Pinaka rockets to Armenia.

Commending the contribution of the private sector in making the defence sector 'Aatmanirbhar' (self-reliant), the Defence Minister said that the nation is steadily marching forward in ammunition production as it is manufacturing quality and reliable products.

He made special mention of the handing over of the multi-mode hand grenade, a fully Indian-made ammunition manufactured by the private sector, to the Indian Army in 2021.

He added that Nagastra drones, manufactured by the Solar Group, were successfully used during Operation Sindoor, as it accurately struck terrorist targets, thereby proving its strategic capability.

He appreciated the development of more advanced versions of Nagastra, exuding confidence that the weapons will prove extremely lethal to the nation's enemies if needed in the future.

Rajnath Singh said that the successful test launch of 'Bhargavastra' Counter Drone System, being developed by the Solar Company, showcases the technological capabilities of the private sector.

He added that the exports of Pinaka missiles developed at the facility have begun, demonstrating the capabilities of the defence industry in further strengthening the export potential of the country.

India is no longer just an importer but is rapidly moving towards becoming an exporter, he said.

The Minister stressed that the Union government is focusing on ensuring that the private sector's role in defence manufacturing reaches 50 per cent or more.

The capabilities and innovations of the private sector clearly demonstrate its full potential, Rajnath Singh said, expressing confidence that the goal will soon be achieved.

"Even for those things that we cannot manufacture, a provision for at least 50 per cent indigenous content has been made. As a result of these efforts, we have been successful in increasing our indigenous content in many areas. This has also boosted the morale of the private sector," he added.

Enumerating the results achieved due to the Union government's consistent push towards self-reliance, the Defence Minister said that the domestic defence production, which was only Rs 46,425 crore in 2014, has grown to a record Rs 1.51 lakh crore today.

He added that more than Rs 33,000 crore of this contribution comes from the private sector, indicating that private industries are becoming partners in achieving the goal of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

He also said that due to the increasing participation of the private sector, India's defence exports, which were less than Rs 1,000 crore 10 years ago, have now reached a record Rs 24,000 crore.

Rajnath Singh added that India possesses a unique and effective blend of both public and private sectors in its defence manufacturing ecosystem, calling it the nation's greatest strength.

The Union Minister termed Operation Sindoor as an example of how important self-reliance is for the nation.

He emphasised that wars are becoming increasingly complex, which demands a nation to prepare itself on a war footing.