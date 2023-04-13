Airtel defaming RJio's consumer friendly tariffs

New Delhi: Reliance JioInfocomm Limited (RJIL) has written to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) stating that the complaint is a deliberate malicious attempt by Bharti Airtel Limited (Airtel) to defame RJILs consumer friendly tariffs in order to protect its narrow interests.

Bharti Airtel had filed a complaint on alleged predatory offers of Live TV channels with broadband plans by RJIL.RJIL said a close reading of the complaint letter would clearly establish that Airtel's sole grouse is that JioFiber is offering reasonable tariffs to customers.

"Evidently, all its unsubstantiated claims of predation, non-level playing field, non-compliance with TTO's and NTO are just woven around this singular theme and this complaint should be dismissed simply on the ground of being frivolous attempt to protect its own interests. Further, Airtel should be warned against making such frivolous complaints in future," RJIL said.