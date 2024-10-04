  • Menu
Amar Raja Founder Galla bags Mahatma Award

Amar Raja Founder Galla bags Mahatma Award
Highlights

Dr Ramachandra N Galla, Founder, Amara Raja Group, has been recognised with the Mahatma Award for Lifetime Achievement.

Hyderabad: Dr Ramachandra N Galla, Founder, Amara Raja Group, has been recognised with the Mahatma Award for Lifetime Achievement. The Mahatma Award is the highest honour for social impact leaders and change-makers, who are working towards making this world a better place. It honours the most accomplished social impact efforts and initiatives within the private, public, and development sectors, from sustainability to philanthropy and corporate social responsibility.

The Mahatma Award was presented to Dr Galla by Dr Kiran Bedi, first lady IPS Officer and former Lt Governor, Puducherry along with Nayantara Sehgal, eminent writer, niece of late PM Jawahar Lal Nehru, Amit Sachdeva, founder, Mahatma Award, and Rajashree Birla, Chairperson, Aditya Birla Centre for Rural Development & Community Initiative.

