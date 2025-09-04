Amazon India launches Tech Influencer Program; Over 1 lakh creators now a part of the Amazon Influencer Program

As part of its focus to enable content creators to leverage the growth of online shopping, Amazon India announced the launch of its Tech Influencer Program (TIP) today. Through the program, Amazon will provide content creators of all sizes with access to tools and resources to create content that helps customers shop for products such as smartphones, laptops, cameras, and more. Announced at the Amazon Best in Tech Awards in New Delhi, the program will help creators monetize their content while simplifying shopping for their followers.

“Creators are at the heart of how customers discover, research, and purchase products today,” said Nidhi Thakkar, Head of Creators Program, Amazon India. “With the Tech Influencer Program, we are doubling down on our vision to empower creators to succeed while helping customers make more informed purchase decisions and ensuring a smoother shopping experience.”

Developed around the needs of customers and content creators, Amazon’s Influencer Program now has over 1 lakh creators across technology, fashion, lifestyle, parenting, fitness, and more. The program enables creators to pursue their creative vision by producing tailored affiliate content with editorial freedom, fostering authentic engagement with their audiences. Creators can not only amplify their content on Amazon.in but also expand their reach by connecting with audiences from all corners of the country. Popular content creators, celebrities, and experts such as Sameera Reddy, Rajiv Makhni and Ankur Warikoo are a part of the program and enjoy engaging with their community through Amazon.in.

Amazon's TIP empowers tech creators with early access to product launches and deals, enabling timely content creation. It offers a competitive commission structure for driving conversions. training on advanced practices, exclusive affiliate tools, and strategies to maximize reach. Creators enjoy access to brand deals and monetization opportunities, plus advanced workshops, special events, and networking with peers, brands, and Amazon leaders. By empowering creators with unparalleled resources and opportunities, TIP aims to create a powerful launchpad for India’s tech creator economy.

Amazon continues to invest in the creator network in India with programs like Amazon Live, Amazon Influencer Program, Creator Central, Creator University, Elevate, and Creator Connect that provide a medium for influencers to learn, engage and grow.