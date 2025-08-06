Anil Ambani seeks 10 days for documents

New Delhi: Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani on Tuesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) here for questioning in a money laundering case linked to alleged multiple bank loan fraud cases worth crores of rupees against his group companies. According to the sources, Anil Ambani has sought 10 days from the ED to submit documents related to the alleged scam.

The businessman reached the office of the central probe agency in central Delhi in an EV vehicle around 10:50 am. The statement of the 66-year-old businessman is being recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), official sources said. The summons come after the agency conducted searches at 35 premises of 50 companies and 25 people, including executives of his business group, in Mumbai on July 24.

The ED has notified a Look Out Circular (LOC), as per standard operating procedure in large bank ‘fraud’ cases, against Ambani even as some executives of his group have also been summoned to appear for questioning during the week as part of this probe. In a related case, the ED had recently arrested Partha Sarathi Biswal, the MD of a Odisha-based company, for allegedly providing a fake bank guarantee of Rs 68 crore for a Anil Ambani Group company. Biswal may be confronted with Ambani during the latter’s questioning, the sources said.

The action against Ambani pertains to alleged financial irregularities and collective loan ‘diversion’ pegged at more than Rs17,000 crore by multiple group companies of Anil Ambani, including Reliance Infrastructure (R Infra).