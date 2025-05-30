  • Menu
AP govt plans to develop 10 large industrial parks

This is the first time the State has taken up development of large industrial parks through PPP mode by inviting bids through a notification for development

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to develop large industrial parks at 10 locations spread over the State by offering land by AP Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) under PPP model.

This is the first time the State has taken up development of large industrial parks through PPP mode by inviting bids through a notification for development, operation and maintenance of large industrial parks each in an area measuring 290 to 500 acres.

A senior official of APIIC told Bizz Buzz that little over 4,000 acres has been identified for allotment in areas close to the Visakhapatnam-Chennai Industrial Corridor (VCIC) and Chennai-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor. Different industrial nodes mooted under the corridors are located in the vicinity of the proposed industrial parks. June 6 has been set as the deadline for submission of bids for Expression of Interest (EoI).

The parks are proposed at Atchutapuram, Thimmasamudram, Kosalanagaram, Guttapadu, Komarolu, Jayanthipuram, Kothapalli, Donakonda, Santhabommaliand RouthuSuramala Industrial Clusters.

The authorities propose to develop sector-specific parks to promote investments in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, toy, electric vehicles, semiconductor, defense and aerospace, food processing, agro-processing and aqua- processing, leather, textiles, specific products and parks for downstream industries of evolving needs and drone manufacturing industries.

