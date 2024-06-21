AP will emerge electronics mfg powerhouse: Celkon CMD

Hyderabad: Y Guru, Chairman and Managing Director of Celkon Group, stated that within the coming days, there are plans to organise a meeting with Chief Minister and the IT Minister to develop a strategic plan and to make Andhra Pradesh the power house for electronics manufacturing.

Guru greeted and congratulated Nara Lokesh, who has recently taken charge as the new IT Minister of Andhra Pradesh. Guru stated that IT minister during the meeting conveyed that he is totally aligned and poised to scale big transforming Andhra Pradesh into a leading hub for electronics manufacturing.

The electronics manufacturing sector, which was worth $75 billion in the country in 2019, has grown to $115 billion by 2024, and in the coming years, it will reach $300 billion. This rapid growth is a testament to the favourable policies and initiatives undertaken by the Centre to promote the industry. Lokesh said that his aim is to capture the lion’s share of this anticipated growth to be contributed by Andhra Pradesh

Guru stated that electronics sector has grown by 400 per cent from 2015, with India currently exporting mobile phones worth Rs 1,20,000 crore. Exports are hence a great opportunity for the State to explore

Andhra Pradesh has its ambitious vision of attracting major players across various electronics product segments, including mobile phones, IT hardware, consumer electronics, and semiconductors. The goal is to position Andhra Pradesh as a key contributor to India's electronics manufacturing targets.