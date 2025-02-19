ASSOCHAM and Telangana Govt Bring Industry Leaders Together for AI & Security Summit

ASSOCHAM, Telangana Government, AI & Security Summit, Generative AI, Data Protection, Cybersecurity, Ethical AI, National Security, Industry Collaboration, Technological InnovationThe Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM), in collaboration with the Information Technology, Electronics & Communications (IT,E&C) Department, Government of Telangana; MATH, T-Hub's Centre of Excellence (CoE); Data Security Council of India (DSCI); and ISACA, successfully organized the "Innovation Nexus – Conference on Security, Data Protection & AI" at HICC, Novotel, Hyderabad.

The conference served as a platform to explore emerging trends in artificial intelligence (AI), particularly generative AI models and their applications, and to provide insights into how technological advancements are reshaping industries and society. Key sessions focused on data protection and privacy in the Gen AI era, highlighting best practices and regulatory frameworks essential in today's digital landscape.

A significant focus was placed on the impact of AI across key industries, including healthcare, finance, and education, addressing critical security challenges, ethical considerations, and regulatory frameworks that guide the responsible adoption of AI.

Key Addresses and Insights

Delivering the inaugural address, Dr. Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, Special Chief Secretary, Industries & Commerce, IT,E&C Department, Government of Telangana, underscored the importance of balancing technological innovation with robust security measures, privacy protocols, and ethical AI deployment. He emphasized that as technology evolves, there is a need to continuously reassess security strategies and data protection policies while harnessing AI’s potential to enhance businesses, governance, and everyday life.

G Narendra Nath, ITS, Joint Secretary, National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS), Government of India, provided key insights into national security and cybersecurity, offering a strategic perspective on securing India's digital ecosystem.

Chandra Sekhar Sarma Garimella, Director-Compliance, CtrlS & Cloud4C, and President of ISACA Hyderabad Chapter, shared his expertise on compliance, security, and cloud infrastructure, emphasizing their growing significance in today’s rapidly evolving technology landscape.

In his vote of thanks, Dinesh Babu Macha, State Head – Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, ASSOCHAM, expressed gratitude to the distinguished speakers, industry leaders, and participants for their valuable contributions to the conference. He highlighted the need for continued collaboration on cybersecurity, data privacy, and the ethical deployment of AI to ensure a secure digital future.

