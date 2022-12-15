Aurobindo Pharma Foundation to launch 4th kitchen today

Hyderabad: Aurobindo Pharma Foundation (APF), the philanthropic arm of Aurobindo Pharma Ltd, is all set to launch its hi-tech centralized kitchen at Perumallapuram, in Kakinada SEZ in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday.

This centralized kitchen is the fourth one built by Aurobindo Pharma Foundation in collaboration with Hare Krishna Movement Charitable Foundation (HKMCF). The kitchen has a built-up area of 5,500 sq. ft. spread across 2 acres of land donated by Kakinada SEZ Limited. AP R&B Minister Dadisetti Raja will be inaugurating this modern facility in the presence of Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa Swami, President, Hare Krishna Movement Charitable Foundation. Satya Gaura Swami thanked Aurobindo directors Nityananda Reddy and Sarath Chandra Reddy for supporting Hare Krishna Movement Charitable Foundation's efforts to feed the poor and underprivileged.

He said, along with the inauguration of this kitchen, Swasthya Ahara, a free breakfast programme in Government schools would also start. Swasthya Ahara is a free breakfast programme primarily concentrated on providing hot and nutritious breakfast to the underprivileged children of Government Schools. The centralized kitchen is completely powered by solar equipment and has a capacity of preparing 5,000 breakfast meals per day and the food prepared mainly caters to the students studying in 41 Government schools in the region.