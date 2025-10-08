Avantel has set up Rs 56-crore facility in Hyderabad to develop Indigenous Aerospace and Defence Technologies

Avantel Limited, a leading player in satellite communications and defence electronics, inaugurated its second facility in Hyderabad to expand its capabilities in developing aerospace and defence technologies. Spread over 76,000 sq. ft., the new facility will focus on the design, development, and manufacturing of Software-Defined Radios (SDRs), Radar Systems, and satellite integration.

With an investment of over ₹56 crore, the new facility will expand Avantel’s capabilities across multiple domains. In line with the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, it aims to improve operational efficiency, promote innovation, and support the company’s long-term strategy for developing indigenous technologies in defence and aerospace.

The facility will support Assembly, Integration, and Testing (AIT) of satellites and enable the establishment of Ground Station as a Service (GSaaS) for satellite data reception. Furthermore, it serves as a major economic and employment boost for Telangana as it is expected to generate significant job creation: over 300 direct jobs and more than 1,000 indirect jobs.

Speaking on the inauguration, Siddhartha Abburi, Director, Avantel Limited said, “The inauguration of this facility marks a significant milestone in the Company’s growth journey and fosters our commitment towards the 'Make in India' Vision. It will further strengthen our capabilities in delivering cutting-edge solutions to our customers across diverse domain thereby developing world-class indigenous technologies.’’

The inauguration of its second facility underscores Avantel's focus on building resource pool for in-house R&D, proprietary product development, and its contribution to building a robust, self-reliant Indian defence. Subsequently it will play a pivotal role in supporting Avantel's ongoing technology ecosystem, electronics and satellite communication systems in India focusing on indigenous solutions.