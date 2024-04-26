Live
- Threads to Automatically Filter Offensive Content From Feeds
- Bengal LS polls: BJP's Raju Bista complains of violence at Chopra; 47.29 pc turnout till 1 pm
- SRH vs RCB: Daniel Vettori hopes someone in SRH can play anchor role when chasing
- Should re-election be held with fresh candidates if NOTA gets a majority? SC issues notice to EC
- At 47.48 pc, Barmer-Jaisalmer records highest turnout in Rajasthan
- Falsely accusing spouse of infidelity constitutes mental cruelty: Delhi HC
- KCR family not in election battle for first time in two decades
- U20 men's football nationals: Telangana see off Sikkim to set up QF clash against Manipur
- Chintamaneni Prabhakar Promises Security and Welfare for Poor Families with Babu's Super 6 Schemes
- J&K Police file case against attempt to disrespect place of worship
Banks failing to tap fintech: Ashneer

New Delhi: Taking a dig at Kotak Mahindra Bank after the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) action, BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover on Thursday said that while banks are failing at implementing robust technology to cater to their customers, fintech companies are unable to perform banking operations.
The central bank has barred Kotak Mahindra Bank from taking new customers online and issuing fresh credit cards with immediate effect. In a post on X social media platform, Grover said that it is ironic that ‘banks se tech nahi ho rahi, fintech se banking nahi ho rahi (banks are failing at tech, while fintech is failing at banking).’
