Banks Holidays in September 2020: Check the full list here

Banks Holidays in September 2020: All the banks will remain closed for six days in September, i.e. on all Sundays and two Saturdays. There are no festivals this month.

September holiday list includes four Sundays, the second and fourth Saturdays. Other religious festivals vary from state to state,for these festivals, banks will remain closed in the respective states.

There are three such holidays as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI):

 September 2: Pang-Lhabsol/Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi (Gangtok, Kochi & Thiruvananthapuram)

 September 17: Mahalaya Amavasye (Agartala, Bengaluru & Kolkata)

 September 21: Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day (Kochi & Thiruvananthapuram)

List of Bank Holidays in September 2020:

 September 6 – Sunday

 September 12 – Second Saturday

 September 13 – Sunday

 September 20 – Sunday

 September 26 – Second Saturday

 September 27 – Sunday

*This holiday list is subject to change

Guidance for Customers

When it comes to state holidays, customers are advised to visit their respective bank branch and find out the exact dates. Please note that banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.