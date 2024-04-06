Big C announces Ugadi festive offers

Hyderabad: On the occasion of Ugadi festival, Big C has announced several offers to its customers that include 51 per cent discount on branded accessories, benefits up to Rs 39,000 on purchase of iphones, cashbacks up to Rs 10,000 on purchase of Samsung mobiles, instant cashback up to Rs 7,000 on purchase of vivo phones and up to 10 per cent cashback on purchase of oppo mobiles.

The company is also offering instant discount of Rs 3,000 on purchase of Realme and MI phones. It is selling 32’ smart HD TV at Rs 9,999.

Apart from these, it is giving instant cashback up to Rs 4,000 on purchases through Bajaj Finance.

Big C Founder and CMD M Balu Chaudhary said, “We are creating history in the retail sale of mobiles for the past 21 years, and offering many attractive innovative offers to the customers on purchase of mobiles, smart TVs, laptops and ACs on the occasion of Ugadi festival.”

“The company is offering up to 7.5 per cent instant discount on purchase of mobiles, smart TVs, laptops and ACs.

Along with that the customers can get two-year mobile protection worth up to Rs 8,000 by paying for one year,” he added. The CMD further said, “Besides this, every mobile purchase will be given assured gift and EMI facility without any interest and down payment.”