BLS International inks a contract with Royal Thai Consulate-General, Mumbai for visa services

BLS International today announced that it has been authorized by the Royal Thai Consulate-General, Mumbai recently. BLS will be accepting visa applications on behalf of the Royal Thai Consulate-General, Mumbai from June 6, 2022, onwards.

BLS will be providing Thai visa application services along with several value-added services like form filling assistance, primetime submission, SMS tracking, photocopy & printing, photographs, travel insurance and courier services for the convenience of the applicants. BLS centres are equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and have the capability to service other countries as well.

Mr. Shikhar Aggarwal, Joint Managing Director, BLS International said, "We have been working with the Thai Embassy in Delhi and this authorization is a testimony of our quality services. Thailand is one of the favourite international tourist destinations for Indians and we are confident that our best-in-class visa application services will be able to provide faster and simplified customer service overall. We continue to deliver impeccable services and make applicant's journey of visa processing, a delighted experience."

Globally, the company works with over 46 client governments including Diplomatic Missions, Embassies & Consulates and leverages technology and processes that ensure data security. The Company now has an extensive network of more than 15,500 centres with a robust strength of over 20,000 employees and associates that provides consular, biometrics and citizen services. BLS has processed over 62 million applications till date globally.