  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Business

BoB partners SCR for salary package

BoB partners SCR for salary package
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: Bank of Baroda, a leading public sector bank, has announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with South Central Railway...

Hyderabad: Bank of Baroda, a leading public sector bank, has announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with South Central Railway (SCR), Secunderabad, to introduce an exclusive salary package for over 85,000 employees across six states.

The agreement aims to provide a wide range of benefits to SCR employees in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu.

The MoU includes several enhanced benefits, such as a comprehensive Personal Accident Insurance (PAI) cover, which offers increased protection in case of accidental death, both on and off duty. It also includes a free Hospital Cash facility, special offers on retail loans, and special privileges on Bank of Baroda’s debit and credit cards.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick