Live
- PM to inaugurate Utkarsh Odisha on Jan 28
- Congress to restructure organisation in Kerala
- Selfie with wife led security forces to corner Maoist Chalapathi
- Kishan moots new tech to check illegal mining
- Odisha govt hikes risk allowance of SOG jawans
- Majhi flays BJD govt’s 5T school model
- MP Aruna assures new mandals for Kotakonda and Garlapadu
- Govt committed to development of pilgrim city: MLA Arani
- Temple relocation stalled amid funding delays
- Australian research makes breakthrough in boosting breast cancer cure rate
Just In
BoB partners SCR for salary package
Hyderabad: Bank of Baroda, a leading public sector bank, has announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with South Central Railway...
Hyderabad: Bank of Baroda, a leading public sector bank, has announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with South Central Railway (SCR), Secunderabad, to introduce an exclusive salary package for over 85,000 employees across six states.
The agreement aims to provide a wide range of benefits to SCR employees in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu.
The MoU includes several enhanced benefits, such as a comprehensive Personal Accident Insurance (PAI) cover, which offers increased protection in case of accidental death, both on and off duty. It also includes a free Hospital Cash facility, special offers on retail loans, and special privileges on Bank of Baroda’s debit and credit cards.