BoB partners SCR for salary package

Hyderabad: Bank of Baroda, a leading public sector bank, has announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with South Central Railway (SCR), Secunderabad, to introduce an exclusive salary package for over 85,000 employees across six states.

The agreement aims to provide a wide range of benefits to SCR employees in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu.

The MoU includes several enhanced benefits, such as a comprehensive Personal Accident Insurance (PAI) cover, which offers increased protection in case of accidental death, both on and off duty. It also includes a free Hospital Cash facility, special offers on retail loans, and special privileges on Bank of Baroda’s debit and credit cards.