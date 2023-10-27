BPCL records consolidated net profit of Rs 8,501 crore in September quarter

New Delhi: BPCL recorded a consolidated net profit of Rs 8,501 crore in September quarter of the current fiscal against a net loss of Rs 304 crore a year ago, owing to softer crude oil prices and low raw material costs.

The state-owned entity’s consolidated revenue however fell 9 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1.17 lakh crore in the September quarter.

BPCL's standalone has recorded the highest ever half-yearly net profit of Rs 19,052 crore as compared to a loss of Rs 6,567 crore in the corresponding half-year of 2022-23.