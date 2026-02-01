BPL Medical displays imaging, AI capabilities

BPL Medical Technologies made a strong impact at IRIA 2026, the 78th Annual Conference of the diagnostics, and women’s health technologies in Hyderabad

During the conference, the company unveiled a suite of next-generation imaging and digital health solutions through expert-led launch sessions conducted alongside BPL’s leadership. These launches reflected the company’s focus on developing scalable, clinically meaningful, and India-centric technologies aligned with real-world healthcare delivery.

Further strengthening its global imaging and diagnostics capabilities, the company completed the acquisition of Yozma BMTech Co., Ltd., in South Korea, in December 2025. The move underscores BPL’s strategic focus on precision imaging, global technology integration, and expanding access to advanced diagnostic solutions within India’s evolving healthcare ecosystem.

The company also announced the launch of BMTech, in the presence of industry expert Govindarajan, founder & CEO of Aarthi scans highlighting the role of precision imaging and global technology partnerships in strengthening India’s diagnostic ecosystem.