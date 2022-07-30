Brigade Showcase underway 

Hyderabad: Brigade Group's 15th edition of 'Brigade Showcase' featuring over 35 projects started from Friday. The three-day expo will feature residential properties ranging from Rs 30 lakh to Rs 5 crore giving customers a choice from a wide array of properties across four cities including Bengaluru, Mysuru, Chennai and Hyderabad.

Customers can avail attractive limited period offers by registering on Brigade Group's website. The event is open to public from 10 AM to 8 PM, will continue till 31 July at Sheraton Grand, Brigade Gateway in Bengaluru.

Pavitra Shankar, Head (Residential Business) and Executive Director, Brigade Group, said: "Brigade Showcase is a one-of-a-kind event in the industry, having been the developer-hosted events. It is very special to meet customers and help them realise their dream of buying a Brigade home, in the fanfare and spotlight of the showcase. This year's property mix includes integrated townships, apartments, villas, plots, and ownership offices."

As part of the expo, Brigade Group will launch four new projects, namely Brigade Horizon, Pearl at Brigade Atmosphere, Brigade Nanda Heights and new towers at Brigade El Dorado. The main objective of the event is to offer customers a variety of high-quality projects that conform to world-class standards under one roof. The customers who book their properties at Brigade Showcase will be given a complimentary iPhone.