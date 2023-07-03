Business briefs IHCL opens The Crown under SeleQtions brand in Odisha

Mumbai: Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) on Monday said it has opened a 81-key The Crown, Bhubaneswar - IHCL SeleQtions hotel in Odisha, spread over 1.75 acres.

"We are delighted to open the doors of The Crown, Bhubaneswar - IHCL SeleQtions, and it marks the debut of the SeleQtions brand in the state. The temple city being part of the golden triangle of Odisha has always had tremendous tourism potential.

"This opening strengthens our presence in the state's most popular circuit," IHCL Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Puneet Chhatwal said in a statement. With the addition of this hotel, IHCL will have six hotels in Odisha across brands, including two under development. *** VFS Global starts Austria, Netherlands Visa services in Lucknow * VFS Global on Monday said it has started its Austria and Netherlands visa services in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

"We are delighted to bring Austria and Netherlands visa services to Lucknow, a move which will benefit the citizens of Uttar Pradesh who till now had to travel to other cities like New Delhi to submit their visa applications. "We are confident that these newly opened Visa Application Centres will offer applicants a convenient and seamless visa application process," VFS Global Chief Operating Officer - South Asia, Prabuddha Sen said in a statement. VFS Global offers Austria visa services in 15 cities and Netherlands visa services in nine cities across India.

