CARE Hospitals, Hi-Tec City, Hyderabad Launches CARE Institute of Digestive Diseases and Liver Transplantation

CARE Hospitals, a premier multi-speciality healthcare group in India, launched CARE Institute of Digestive Diseases and Liver Transplantation at their HITEC City, Hyderabad facility. The institute was inaugurated by Dr. K. Hari Prasad, Chairman and Non-Executive Director of Quality Care India Limited in the presence of Jasdeep Singh, Group CEO, CARE Hospitals Group, Dr. Mohammed Abdun Nayeem, Clinical Director & HOD of CARE Institute of Digestive Diseases and Liver Transplant, CARE Hospitals and other key dignitaries. This extension is the sixth liver transplant centre for the CARE Hospitals Group across India, marking a significant milestone in the continuum of exceptional healthcare services provided by CARE Hospitals

The CARE Institute of Digestive Diseases and Liver Transplantation, powered by a team of India's most qualified and highly experienced surgeons specialising in liver transplant, Hepato-pancreato-biliary (HPB), and gastrointestinal (GI) surgeries, stands as one of the leading centres for liver transplantation in India. It provides comprehensive care for liver, gastrointestinal, and pancreatic ailments with utmost precision, ensuring the best possible outcomes for patients.

Dr. K. Hari Prasad, Chairman and Non-Executive Director of Quality Care India Limited, said, "The launch of the CARE Institute of Digestive Diseases and Liver Transplantation underscores our commitment to delivering world-class healthcare services. This expansion reaffirms our dedication to addressing the growing healthcare needs of our communities. Our focus on excellence and innovation drives us to continuously elevate the quality of our healthcare services."

The team's clinical expertise, bolstered by state-of-the-art equipment and the up-to date treatment protocols, combined with round-the-clock patient support, has contributed to achieving unparalleled clinical outcomes in the field of liver transplantation. This seamless integration of advanced medical technology and compassionate patient care ensures a superior patient experience from pre-operative management through surgery and postoperative care, leading to excellent recovery rates for both adult and paediatric liver transplants.

Jasdeep Singh, Group CEO, CARE Hospitals Group, commented, "We are proud to introduce this institute, which will offer patient-centric clinical care of the highest standards. Our mission is to minimise the impact of liver diseases on society through early detection and advanced treatment options. We aim to educate the community on maintaining liver health and encourage organ donation to save lives. Our team of highly skilled surgeons, equipped with the latest technologies, ensures optimal outcomes for our patients."

Additionally, the institute's paediatric liver transplant program is dedicated to providing life-saving treatment options for children with end-stage liver diseases. Specialised expertise and facilities cater to the unique needs of paediatric patients, ensuring their long-term well-being and quality of life.

Dr. Mohammed Abdun Nayeem, Clinical Director & HOD of CARE Institute of Digestive Diseases and Liver Transplant, CARE Hospitals, affirmed, "We are dedicated to providing comprehensive care for liver, gastro-intestinal, and pancreatic ailments. By establishing successful liver transplant programs across the CARE Hospitals Group in five states, we have been able to offer life-saving affordable treatment while maintaining high-quality care. The launch of this additional centre at CARE Hi-tech city enhances accessibility, allowing patients to receive comprehensive timely and efficient care. Witnessing the transformation of patients with life-threatening liver conditions to leading healthy lives is a testament to the remarkable impact of liver transplants.”

With over 2000 successful liver transplants, including adult and paediatric cases, and a remarkable 98% success rate, the CARE Institute of Digestive Diseases and Liver Transplantation stands as a beacon of excellence in healthcare. The first successful ABO-incompatible paediatric liver transplant on a 3-year-old baby in Telangana state in 2021, one of the ground-breaking achievements of the institute, exemplifies its commitment to innovation and patient care.