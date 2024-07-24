Live
- Football: Real Madrid bid Nacho emotional farewell after 23 years at club
- Kamala Harris trumps Donald among Indian-Americans, shows internal poll
- Typhoon buffets Philippines, killing at least eight
- Wanted Maoist with Rs 2 lakh reward lays down arms in Maharashtra
- Sharmila inspected the waterlogged crops
- Statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji killing Afzal Khan to be installed at Pratapgad Fort
- Most drylands worldwide unprotected from human activities, endangering biodiversity: study
- Union Budget: What is the Rs 5,000 monthly stipend for 1 cr internships
- Unilever to slash some 3,000 office jobs in Europe by end of 2025
- Manohar Lal Khattar assures Assam CM of Centre’s support on power, housing projects
Just In
Centre allows sale of excess FCV tobacco to help Andhra farmers
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has approved the sale of the excess Flue Cured Virginia tobacco produced by registered growers on the auction platforms in Andhra Pradesh
New Delhi: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has approved the sale of the excess Flue Cured Virginia tobacco produced by registered growers on the auction platforms in Andhra Pradesh for the 2023-24 crop season with normal applicable service charges at auction platforms of Tobacco Board.
The minister has also waived the additional service charges considering the crop damage in an area of 15028.09 hectares across all soil regions in Andhra Pradesh.
The decision has been taken due to “Michaung” cyclonic rains during the period 3rd to 5th December 2023 that resulted in an additional expenditure incurred by farmers towards replantation and gap filling in the main field.
In Andhra Pradesh, during this crop season, 43125 farmers cultivated FCV tobacco in an area of 97127.07 hectares and produced 205.5 million Kg of tobacco.
The decision will greatly benefit the farmers of Andhra Pradesh to recover the loss due to cyclonic rains in view of Zero Penalty on the sale of the excess Flue Cured Virginia tobacco produced by registered growers on the auction platforms in Andhra Pradesh for the 2023-24 crop season.
This consideration will handhold the FCV tobacco farmers to overcome their financial plight inflicted due to natural calamity and would greatly help the growers to continue their livelihood.