Centre allows sale of excess FCV tobacco to help Andhra farmers

New Delhi: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has approved the sale of the excess Flue Cured Virginia tobacco produced by registered growers on the auction platforms in Andhra Pradesh for the 2023-24 crop season with normal applicable service charges at auction platforms of Tobacco Board.

The minister has also waived the additional service charges considering the crop damage in an area of 15028.09 hectares across all soil regions in Andhra Pradesh.

The decision has been taken due to “Michaung” cyclonic rains during the period 3rd to 5th December 2023 that resulted in an additional expenditure incurred by farmers towards replantation and gap filling in the main field.

In Andhra Pradesh, during this crop season, 43125 farmers cultivated FCV tobacco in an area of 97127.07 hectares and produced 205.5 million Kg of tobacco.

The decision will greatly benefit the farmers of Andhra Pradesh to recover the loss due to cyclonic rains in view of Zero Penalty on the sale of the excess Flue Cured Virginia tobacco produced by registered growers on the auction platforms in Andhra Pradesh for the 2023-24 crop season.

This consideration will handhold the FCV tobacco farmers to overcome their financial plight inflicted due to natural calamity and would greatly help the growers to continue their livelihood.