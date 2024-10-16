Coca-Cola India Bags Mahatma Award for Corporate Excellence in CSR

Coca-Cola India has been awarded the coveted Mahatma Gandhi Award for Corporate Excellence in Corporate Social Responsibility for its remarkable contributions to social and environmental responsibility through initiatives in water stewardship, circular economy, and sustainable agriculture. The award was presented by Dr. Kiran Bedi, former IPS officer, at the India International Centre in New Delhi on the eve of Gandhi Jayanti, October.

Commenting on the recognition, Rajesh Ayapilla, Senior Director-CSR and Sustainability, Coca-Cola India & Southwest Asia (INSWA), stated, “We are humbled to receive this award for Corporate Excellence in CSR. It reflects our continuous commitment to environmental stewardship and empowering communities to use sustainable practices in agriculture, waste management etc. This honour serves as a testament to the dedication of the entire team, our partners, and the meaningful impact we together strive to create.”

At the heart of the company's sustainability initiatives are three key focus areas: Water Stewardship, Sustainable Packaging, and Sustainable Agriculture. The Company’s 2030 Water Security Strategy aims to replenish stressed water resources and enhance community water access. Through the Fruit Circular Economy initiative, specifically Project Unnati, the company uplifts lakhs of small and marginal farmers with sustainable agriculture practices across 13 states by helping farmers boost productivity and improving livelihoods. Meanwhile, the ‘World Without Waste’ strategy under the Company’s sustainable packaging efforts, promotes a circular economy through its strategic initiatives under Design, Collect, and Partner pillars.