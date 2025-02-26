Coca-Cola India's Five Groundbreaking Sustainability Initiatives Shaping Maha Kumbh

As one of India’s largest gatherings unfolds at Maha Kumbh 2025, Coca-Cola India is leading the charge on driving behavioural change and creating lasting value with its Maidaan Saaf campaign. This year, the brand isn’t just tackling environmental challenges; it’s inspiring real change with a series of thoughtful, community-driven initiatives that transform waste into value. From recycled PET jackets to hydration carts promoting responsible disposal, these sustainable innovations are redefining what it means to respect the environment while empowering local communities. Here’s a look at five game-changing efforts making an impact at the festival.

1. Empowering Waste Workers with Recycled PET Jackets:

Waste workers play a crucial role in maintaining the cleanliness of Maha Kumbh. To support them, Coca-Cola India has provided 11,500 jackets made from recycled PET bottles, enhancing their visibility while raising awareness about plastic recycling.

"At first, I saw this jacket as just a uniform. Then I learned it was made from plastic bottles—waste turned into something useful. It changed how I see plastic, and I plan to teach my children the same," said Janwad, a waste worker at Maha Kumbh.

2. Life Jackets for Boatmen – Safety Meets Sustainability

With millions of visitors relying on boatmen to navigate the river at Maha Kumbh 2025, their role is crucial. To support them, Coca-Cola India has provided 10,000 high quality life jackets made from recycled PET bottles, helping boatmen ferry passengers safely. This creates a safer experience for millions of visitors as they sail across the river ghats.

"I never thought plastic waste could be turned into something so useful. It gives me peace of mind knowing my passengers are safer," said Santosh Kumar Nishat, a boatman at Maha Kumbh.

3. Recycled Plastic Changing Rooms for Women: From Waste to Utility

Women attending the Maha Kumbh often struggle to find safe and comfortable spaces to change after taking a dip. Addressing this, Coca-Cola India installed 1,000 changing rooms made entirely from recycled multi-layer plastic waste.

"I was fascinated to learn that these changing rooms were made from recycled plastic. Seeing waste transformed into something so useful made me realize the importance of waste segregation," said Mamta, a female visitor from Bihar.

4. Art for Awareness – Inspiring Change Through Illustrations

Art has the power to inspire action, and Coca-Cola India has collaborated with top artists to create visually compelling illustrations throughout Maha Kumbh. These Illustrations have sparked conversations around waste segregation and recycling, encouraging visitors to leave Maha Kumbh with a lasting lesson in sustainability.

"I used to collect plastic waste without knowing it could be reused. Seeing these artworks helped me understand how waste can have value," said Maniram, a waste collector at Maha Kumbh.

5. Hydration Carts Promoting Responsible Waste Disposal and Economic Opportunity

Hydration carts, offered for free, have become an economic lifeline for local vendors while ensuring visitors have access to safe drinking water. Equipped with plastic waste collection bins, these carts promote responsible disposal and recycling.

"We tell visitors to drop any plastic bottles here, so they can be recycled. It’s not just about selling water—it’s about keeping the Kumbh clean," said Mala Goswami, a hydration cart vendor.

Commenting on the initiative, Devyani Rana, Vice President, Coca Cola India, said, “We take pride in the lasting impact of our Maidaan Saaf campaign at Maha Kumbh 2025. Through collective action, we’ve empowered communities, encouraged responsible behavior, and turned challenges into meaningful opportunities. This campaign has been a testament to what can be achieved when we come together, not just to manage waste but to redefine how it can be used purposefully.”

As Maha Kumbh 2025 nears its end, the message is clear: sustainability doesn’t stop here. By empowering communities, promoting responsible waste management, and fostering cleaner habits, Coca Cola India’s Maidaan Saaf campaign ensures its benefits extend far beyond the festival, inspiring continued environmental stewardship.



















