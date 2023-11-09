Cummins India posts Rs 329 cr net

Hyderabad: Cummins India Limited reported a net profit of Rs 329 crore for the second quarter ended on September 30, an increase of 30 per cent from the same quarter a year ago. Its profit before tax was at Rs426 crore, higher by 27 per cent compared to the same quarter last year and higher by 3 per cent compared to the preceding quarter.

Total sales for the quarter were at Rs1,871 crore, lower by 3 per cent compared to the same quarter last year and lower by 14 per cent compared to the previous quarter. Domestic sales fell by 2 per centas compared to the same quarter last year and stood at Rs1,364 crore.