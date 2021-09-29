Currency update today: Indian rupee against US Dollar on 29 September 2021

Indian rupee against the United States dollar has ended at Rs. 74.179 today. The exchange rate differs daily based on the various aspects globally. On the other hand, Indian rupee has seen a fall in the past week. Meanwhile, the rupee has ended at Rs. 86.66 against the EURO.



Meanwhile, the Indian rupee has been choppy against other foreign currencies. The economic performance, inflation, interest rate differentials, and capital flows, etc will affect the currency exchange rate. The exchange rate of a currency is generally determined by the strength or weakness of the particular economy. Hence, currency exchange fluctuates dynamically. The currency value of any country in the foreign exchange market is considered as crucial element for central banks while setting monetary policy. Also, the currency exchange rates would vary dynamically. Here are the currency exchange rates in India today, including USD, EUR, GBP, AED to SAR, and more.

S.No World Currency Indian Rupee 1 1 USD Rs. 74.19 2 1 EUR Rs. 86.66 3 1 GBP ( British pound) Rs. 100.49 4 1 AED (UAE) Rs. 20.19 5 1 SAR (Saudi Riyal) Rs. 19.77

Check out the conversation table of US Dollar to Indian Rupee

USD INR 1 USD 74.19 INR 5 USD 370.95 INR 10 USD 741.90 INR 50 USD 3709.50 INR 100 USD 7418.00 INR

Check out the conversation table of Indian Rupee US Dollar

INR USD 1 INR 0.01 USD 5 INR 0.07 USD 10 INR 0.13 USD 50 INR 0.67 USD 100 INR 1.35 USD