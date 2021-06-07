Currency update today: Indian Rupee declines against foreign currency on 07 June 2021

The Indian rupee has ended at 72.68400 against the US dollar on Monday. and the EURO has gained and closed at 88.43000. It seems the dollar value is going up, hoping that the economy would enhance amid the stringent measures taken to contain the virus and the vaccination program being carried out in the United States of America.



Meanwhile, there have been fluctuations of the Indian rupee against other foreign currencies. Hence, the value of the Indian Rupee against foreign currency has been choppy in the recent past.



However, with the outbreak of coronavirus second wave, the Indian rupee has been weakened. Also, the currency exchange rates would vary dynamically. Here is the currency exchange rate in India today on 07 June 2021, including USD, EUR, GBP, AED to SAR and more.

S.No World Currency Indian Rupee 1 1 USD 72.684 2 1 EUR 88.43 3 1 GBP ( British pound) 102.806 4 1 AED (UAE) 19.7869 5 1 SAR (Saudi Riyal) 19.3857

Check out the conversation table of US Dollar to Indian Rupee

USD INR 1 USD 72.68 INR 5 USD 363.42 INR 10 USD 726.84 INR 50 USD 3634.20 INR 100 USD 7268.40 INR

Check out the conversation table of Indian Rupee US Dollar