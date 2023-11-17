Live
- Major Earthquake in Philippines-No casualties reported so far but potential damage is feared.
- Silkyara tunnel collapse: Rubble cleared over 24-metre stretch to rescue trapped labourers
- Increased stress in pregnancy linked to children's behavioural problems
- Only 0.09% share in NewsClick, no role in journalism, management: HR head in bail plea
- IAF's Surya Kiran aerobatic team rehearses for air show ahead of Cricket World Cup final
- Taking measures for smooth conduction of election, says Mulugu district collector
- Use of AI for creating deepfakes a concern, media must educate people: PM
- Cricket World Cup: Hotel room tariff in Ahmedabad, airfares shoot up ahead of India-Australia final
- Appeal to Centre to Increase MGNREGA man days from 100 to 150
- Cong leaders from Delhi used Rajasthan as ATM: Amit Shah
Daily Forex Rates (17-11-2023)
FOLLOWING ARE FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES ON NOVEMBER-17-2023.
BUYING RATES
|CURRENCY
|Forex Card
|Cash
|US Dollar
|Rs. 84.10
|Rs. 86.59
|Euro
|Rs. 91.11
|Rs. 93.82
|UAE Dirham
|Rs. 22.89
|Rs. 23.57
|Thai Baht
|Rs. 2.41
|Rs. 2.56
|British Pound
|Rs. 104.13
|Rs. 107.23
|Australian Dollar
|Rs. 54.37
|Rs. 55.98
|Canadian Dollar
|Rs. 61.09
|Rs. 62.90
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|N/A
|N/A
|Swiss Franc
|Rs. 94.62
|Rs. 97.43
|Danish Krone
|N/A
|Rs. 12.82
|South African Rand
|Rs. 4.75
|Rs. 4.97
|Hong Kong Dollar
|Rs. 10.89
|Rs. 11.43
|Bahraini Dinar
|N/A
|N/A
|Japanese Yen
|Rs. 0.64
|Rs. 0.64
|Norwegian Krone
|N/A
|Rs. 8.38
|New Zealand Dollar
|Rs. 50.07
|Rs. 52.05
|Saudi Riyal
|Rs. 24.41
|Rs. 22.85
|Swedish Krona
|Rs. 8.02
|Rs. 8.33
|Singapore Dollar
|Rs. 62.39
|Rs. 64.25
|Malaysian Ringitt
|N/A
|Rs. 19.01
|Sri Lankan Rupee
|N/A
|N/A
|Omani Rial
|N/A
|N/A
|Chinese Yuan
|N/A
|Rs. 14.02
|Qatari Riyal
|N/A
|N/A
